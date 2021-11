Believe it or not, the Washington Wizards are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the Eastern Conference 10 games into the season. Washington is flying under the radar at 7-3, while teams like the Bulls and Heat get everyone's attention for improving their rosters in the offseason. Nobody paid attention to the Wizards in the offseason, or had them on their radar as the season began a few weeks ago. The Russell-Westbrook-to-the-Lakers trade was attacked from every angle, primarily centered around LeBron James and the Lakers.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO