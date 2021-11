After starting the season on basketball’s biggest stage vs. No. 9 Duke, Kentucky returned to Rupp Arena to lick its wounds vs. two much easier opponents, Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s. Tomorrow night, the Cats will get their first “mini-test” of the seven-game homestand. Ohio is 3-0 with wins over Belmont, Cleveland State, and Robert Morris. The Bobcats made the NCAA Tournament last year, knocking off Virginia in the first round before losing to Creighton. John Calipari is looking forward to seeing how his team responds after two relatively easy wins.

