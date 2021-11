The Wildcats use big plays, big lead to win easily in quarterfinals at Wilsonville High.Two games into the Class 5A state playoffs, the Wilsonville football team is exactly where it wants to be. The top-ranked Wildcats won their second straight postseason game by a 42-14 margin on Friday, Nov. 12, rolling past No. 8 Hood River at Wilsonville High School in the state quarterfinals. "I think it was awesome," said Wilsonville junior wide receiver/cornerback Cooper Hiday, who caught four passes for 107 yards and one touchdown, and also picked off a Hood River pass. "Last week, we didn't step on...

