Lions add K Aldrick Rosas, WR Tom Kennedy, OL Tommy Kraemer from practice squad; cut Kevin Strong

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions made a flurry of moves on Saturday afternoon that could have a significant impact on Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Notably, the Lions activated three players that were on the practice squad to the active roster, making them eligible to play on Sunday. Receiver Tom Kennedy was...

www.prideofdetroit.com

ALLEN PARK -- The off week seems to have done the Detroit Lions some good. The club announced on Wednesday that injured cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and returner Corey Ballentine will also return to practice this week, along with the previously announced return of quarterback Tim Boyle. All three players are currently on injured reserve. Detroit now has up to 21 days to evaluate them before making a decision on whether promote them to the 53-man roster or sit them down for the rest of the season.
