Food-insecure families will receive several months of aid due to a resounding achievement from the University of Alabama's "Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger" food drive. Auburn University faces off against the Capstone every year to see which institution can donate the most pounds of food to help local pantries and banks in their respective areas. The University of Alabama works with the West Alabama Food Bank, which helps families with food insecurities in Tuscaloosa County and eight surrounding counties.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO