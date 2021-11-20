Misremembering Something May Be Evidence That Your Memory Is Actually Working

As you age, you may find yourself paying more attention to the ways you can reduce your cancer risk—and with good reason. The earlier you detect most forms of cancer, the better your odds of a favorable outcome through treatment. That's why it's so important to contact your doctor if anything seems amiss, especially if you have a family history of cancer or other risk factors for the condition. However, not all cancer symptoms are easy to spot—and in the case of one common cancer, one of its telltale symptoms typically occurs when you're asleep. Read on to find out which cancer symptom may be taking place while you sleep at night and what to do if you think there's a problem.

