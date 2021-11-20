Everett tenant convicted of murder in landlord's killing

The body of a missing man was found and identified in Washington weeks after police arrested the landlord accused of killing him in late August. Lloyd Richmond, 84, was arrested in early September and charged with second-degree murder in the killing of the 49-year-old tenant whose body was not found until Oct. 1, The Everett Herald and Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A convicted murderer from Monroe who’s been fighting for his release after spending more than 30 years in prison will have his case reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. Larry Allen Moore Jr., 52, has been in prison since his second-degree murder conviction in the strangulation death of Connie...
A Chicago man was convicted Monday of first-degree murder in the stabbing of his girlfriend in 2015 in Woodridge. After two hours of deliberations, a jury found Launden Luckett, 33, guilty of killing Cicily Dickey, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office. On Oct. 19, 2015, Woodridge police found...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide...
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a murder conviction stemming from a 2018 killing in Dougherty County. Jammie Davis filed an appeal for his conviction. Davis was found guilty on all charges in connection to the 2018 death of La’Travius Burkes, 29. In 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison with an additional consecutive five years.
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives have found the remains of a man investigators said was killed by his 84-year-old landlord two months ago. The case started back in August, when neighbors told officers Justin Allan, 49, was heard arguing Aug. 28 with Lloyd Richmond, his elderly landlord, before the sound of gunfire was heard.
A Jackson County man on Wednesday was found guilty of murdering his father, according to the county’s district attorney’s office. Byron Keith Shirey was charged in September 2019 of one count of murder. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Shirey killed his father, 78-year-old Charles Shirey, in May 2017. The...
Providence police are investigating an incident overnight in which a man said he was hit in the face with a rifle - by his landlord. Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after midnight Sunday morning off of Atwells Avenue at Amsterdam Avenue. When they arrived, police met...
Man gets 6 years in prison for DWI crash that left woman paralyzed. A man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for for intoxicated assault with a vehicle after a 2019 drunk driving crash that left a woman in a wheel chair. Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54...
A Philadelphia man was convicted by a Bucks County jury Monday, of two counts of first-degree murder for killing two men in October 2019 at a campground in West Rockhill Township. Miles K. Jones, 42, shot and killed Eric Braxton, 41, and Arthur Hill, 46, both of Philadelphia, on Oct....
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been jailed on felony charges after he allegedly threatened retaliation against people connected to an ongoing murder case. Jesse Joel Bruce, 43, now stands charged with two counts of retaliation against a witness, victim or informant, a...
An Everett man who died after being struck by a vehicle on Evergreen Way has been identified. Vadim Pikovets, 54, was walking in the 9600 block of Evergreen Way just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, Everett Police officer Aaron Snell said.
Five men have been convicted in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Amir Shafique in Aylesbury. The courts heard how the men had set up a fight over social media with 22-year-old Amir to "resolve previous grievances" and turned up at the scene with weapons and made preparations so investigators would not be able to identify them.
The body of 9-year-old Candice Rogers was found March 22, 1959, in a wooded area near Spokane, Washington. The heartbreaking discovery ended an intensive 16-day search that also resulted in a helicopter crash that killed three U.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman arrested in the execution-style killing of a Brooklyn mother has been extradited back to New York to face charges. The NYPD says 42-year-old Claudia Banton was charged Thursday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said Banton was the woman seen on...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case.
Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case.
The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation.
“I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes...
Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times. The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for...
He refused to have children with his wife because of the stigma. The man who was accused of raping "The Lovely Bones" author Alice Sebold 40 years ago has just had his conviction overturned. Anthony Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, was...
Comments / 0