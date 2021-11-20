Everett tenant convicted of murder in landlord's killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case. Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation. “I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO