Charity People are delighted to be working with an NHS Hospital Charity in London. We are looking for a Finance Officer to manage financial processing ensuring a high level of service to the rest of the finance team. This is a part time temporary role for a period of 5 months.

FINANCE OFFICER

PART TIME: 3 days per week (hybrid working 1-2 days in the London office near Old Street Station)

PAY: £15.12 - £17.79 per hour depending on experience

DURATION: 5 Months

Start: ASAP

Main duties and accountability

1. Manage the purchase ledger process for the Charity ensuring expenditure is posted to the system on a timely basis.

2. Ensure creditors are paid within agreed timeframes.

3. Work alongside the Grants team to process and manage the recognition of grant awards and payment of grants within the financial system; support the reconciliation of Grants payable and paid in PS Financials and Access thankq, including rectification where needed.

4. Maintain and develop strong relationships with the Fundraising team on their financial reporting requirements.

5. Manage the authorisation of procurement requests, ensuring the correct levels of delegated authority are adhered to. As these processes develop, ensure colleagues are made aware of their obligations and of any changes to processes.

6. Maintain and develop a strong relationship with MEH finance and HR team to ensure necessary information is flowing smoothly between the two entities.

7. Prepare and post journals recording payroll and payroll related expenditure.

8. Assist with the production of the monthly management accounts.

9. Prepare and submit tax claims on other income e.g. legacy tax credits.

10. Prepare the year end accruals and prepayment calculations.

11. Support the preparation of the Annual Report and Financial Statements

12. Monthly release of prepaid expenses

13. Monthly calculation of amortisation

The successful candidate will need to have the following competencies:

* At least two years relevant work experience.

* A qualification in accounting or finance.

* Demonstrated proficiency in Excel and accounting database programmes.

We are looking to move quickly with this role, immediate start is essential. Please share your CV as soon as possible.

Charity People actively promotes equality, diversity, and inclusion. We match charity needs with skills and experience of candidates, irrespective of age, disability (including hidden disabilities), gender, gender identity or gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, or sexual orientation. We do this because we know greater diversity will lead to even greater results for the charities we work with.

