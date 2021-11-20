ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off

By PAT EATON-ROBB
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The game between Villanova and Tennessee was billed as a classic matchup between the Wildcats veteran leader, Collin Gillespie, and the Volunteers'...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB changes mind on NCAA transfer portal

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Well, you don’t see this happen too often. Usually, when players enter the NCAA transfer portal, they end up leaving their current school. However, former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis did the opposite. The current Temple quarterback Mathis was set to enter the NCAA transfer...
247Sports

Villanova vanquishes Volunteers, 71-53

Villanova (#5 AP, 3-1) jumped on #17 Tennessee early on Saturday afternoon and never looked back to secure a 71-53 win at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday. On an afternoon when the Villanova offense was not clicking as efficiently as normal it was the Wildcat defense that dominated early to put the Cats up 17-5 after the first ten minutes of action and 35-15 at half-time. Once 'Nova answered an early second-half Volunteer attempt to get back into contention the eventual outcome became quite clear and the last ten minutes were an exercise in controlling tempo and running out the clock on Tennessee. With the win, the Cats advance to face #6 Purdue in the championship game at 1:00 PM on Sunday.
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

What Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi said after 71-53 loss to No. 5 Villanova

Everything head coach Rick Barnes and junior guard Santiago Vescovi said after No. 17 Tennessee lost to No. 5 Villanova on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament:. “Well, think about the way the game started, Kennedy’s first play, we did what we wanted. We wanted to drive the ball, expose it. Call went either way. It went that way (offensive foul). Then the next time down the floor, Fulky picks up the foul. There was no call on that. Then I thought we started missing shots and I thought at affected us.
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Tennessee's two freshmen guards combined for 32 points and ?13 assists Sunday as the Volunteers bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go...
utsports.com

#17 Vols Fall to #5 Villanova, 71-53

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team struggled early offensively and never found its rhythm, falling 71-53 to No. 5 Villanova Saturday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. Tennessee shot 19-for-57 (.333) from the field on Saturday. Santiago Vescovi was the lone Vol in double figures, tying...
Person
Collin Gillespie
247Sports

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Villanovan

Men's Basketball Destroys #17 Tennessee 71-53

The Villanova Wildcats picked up their first win against a ranked opponent Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena, sinking No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 to improve to 3-1 on the season. The ‘Cats had four players reach double figures in the game. Senior forward Brandon Slater, graduate forward Jermaine Samuels and graduate guard Collin Gillespie all had 14, while junior guard Justin Moore put up 13. Samuels also led the team in rebounds, bringing in 11 boards to give him his first double-double of the season. Volunteers junior guard Santiago Vescovi led the game in scoring, accounting for 23 of Tennessee’s' 53 points. The win advances the ‘Cats to the finals of the 2021 Cheez-It Tip-Off Tournament, where it will face No. 6 Purdue after they defeated No. 18 North Carolina.
utdailybeacon.com

Vols fail early season test against No. 5 Villanova, 71-53

Tennessee entered Saturday’s early season tournament matchup against No. 5 Villanova eyeing its first victory against a top-5 opponent since downing No. 4 Kentucky in the 2019 SEC Tournament. To say the Vols fell short of that achievement is an understatement. Tennessee went cold on offense, shooting just 33% from...
chatsports.com

Villanova falls to Purdue, 80-74, in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship

Purdue University, EFL Championship, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Carsen Edwards, Purdue Boilermakers, Villanova Wildcats, Jay Wright, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Villanova Wildcats men's basketball, Justin Moore. It seems like every year the Villanova Wildcats find themselves in a November tournament championship game, and this year was...
1-2 matchup of Gonzaga, UCLA highlights hoops tourney feast

This time of the year is all about friends and family, turkey and pie, and plenty of football to take up the days. Better make some room for some basketball, too. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
westplainsdailyquill.net

On College Football: What is the value of a rivalry game?

Being an Army football fan is a little like living in time capsule. Home games kickoff at noon at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights will be running an offense that was groundbreaking in 1970. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
kagstv.com

No. 16 Aggies Rout Panthers, 53-3

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Moose Muhammad III hauled in two touchdown passes and the Aggies put on an impressive offensive display to help No. 16 Texas A&M rout Prairie View A&M, 52-3, Saturday afternoon inside Kyle Field. Muhammad III added a team-high 77 yards receiving off five receptions. Zach Calzada...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

