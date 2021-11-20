ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is credit decisioning API?

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Credit decisioning API allows you to improve your current process using AI technology. With this system, you maintain complete control of your credit by configuring your existing credit across 15 criteria. These criteria include minimum credit score, maximum DTI, maximum interest rate, loan...

