Pokémon Go is celebrating the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to the Nintendo Switch by hosting a massive week-long event. The event will give everyone the chance to acquire specific Sinnoh Pokémon that have made their way over to Pokémon Go. The event will be split into two parts, the first being about Brilliant Diamond the second part focused on the Pokémon you can find in Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of the shiny Pokémon you can find during the Part 2: Shining Pearl event in Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO