Here's how to open loot caves in Halo Infinite, to give you and your team the edge you need to take over the battlefield. With Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta still fresh in everyone's minds, many have been getting stuck into what the game has to offer. One particular map, Fragmentation, is one of the largest in the game and features not one, but two loot caves ripe for plundering. These troves can net you and your team a variety of decent loot that could help you stay on top. But first, you'll need to get into one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO