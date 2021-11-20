ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Insane Stat Proves Why Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Is The Best Defender In Recent History

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

After Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners on Saturday evening against Arsenal at Anfield, people are talking about an insane stat that proves just how good Virgil van Dijk is.

The Reds were in irresistible form as they took Arsenal apart with goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It's a result that keeps Liverpool in touch with leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

A clean sheet was just what Liverpool deserved as they limited Arsenal's chances to just five attempts on goal of which three were on target.

Since Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 for £75million, he has helped the club to a Champions League trophy and their first league title for 30 years.

People are now talking about an amazing stat which was sent from our twitter account this evening.

Its a quite remarkable fact that the Dutchman has still to taste defeat in the Premier League an Anfield truly making him one of the best and a Liverpool legend.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁. Virgil van Dijk has been playing for almost FOUR entire years at Liverpool, and he’s NEVER lost a single Premier League match at Anfield since. 𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥!

