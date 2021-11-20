ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp Responds To Mikel Arteta After Bust-Up During Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

If you had "Jurgen Klopp fights Mikel Arteta" on your bingo board today, you're in luck.

The two managers had to be separated after a pitch side bust-up over a disagreement on a foul from Sadio Mane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EBr8_0d2w9TbC00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Unfortunately for the Arsenal manager and his players, this ignited the Anfield crowd and lit a fire in the Liverpool player's spirits.

After the match, Jurgen Klopp reacted to the touchline incident with Arteta.

"It was about the situation that it was no foul from Sadio [Mane] but the Arsenal bench went up like it was a red card. I asked what they want in that situation."

Jurgen Klopp brought up how he had to take off Sadio Mane in the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

"We had to take Sadio off against Atletico [Madrid in the Champions League] because they wanted him to get a yellow card."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZbsM_0d2w9TbC00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Liverpool manager also admitted that he deserved a yellow card an that the ref did what he needed to in order to make sure the situation did not escalate.

"The referee did really well in that situation - I deserved a yellow card. It wasn't not OK and that is what I said. It just happened in the moment."

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jurgen Klopp
chatsports.com

Liverpool star Mo Salah wins the Premier League Player of the Month award for October after netting five goals for Jurgen Klopp's side - including hat-trick against Man United

Liverpool F.C., Jürgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah, Premier League Player of the Month, Manchester United F.C., Old Trafford, Ben Chilwell, Queensland Reds, Premier League. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been named as the Premier League's Player of the Month for October after registering five goals and four assists for the Reds. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Graeme Souness warns Liverpool will be 'an angry team with a point to prove' against Arsenal this weekend and backs Jurgen Klopp's Reds to bounce back after defeat to West Ham

Graeme Souness believes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be an 'angry team' against Arsenal this weekend after the Reds lost their first game of the season last time out at West Ham. Klopp's side were beaten 3-2 by the high-flying Hammers in their last top-flight outing to fall four points behind...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey still in a race to bit fit for crunch Liverpool clash after missing Ghana's international break... with Mikel Arteta 'considering Mohamed Elneny as replacement option'

Arsenal remain sweating on the fitness of their midfield general Thomas Partey, who faces a race to be fit in time to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Gunners travel to Anfield for Saturday's late kick-off, and remain in the dark as to whether key man Partey will be able to take to the field.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Atletico Madrid#The Champions League
SkySports

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says Gunners will end nine years without league win at Anfield by 'raising their game'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side will beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time in the league since 2012 if they "raise their game" on Saturday. Arteta was in Arsenal's starting line-up as a player the last time they topped Liverpool away, when Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla scored in a 2-0 win for the visitors on September 9, 2012.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp not dwelling on future as Liverpool reign is ‘far from being over’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his time at the club is “far from being over” but is in no mood to discuss his long-term future.At his first press conference as Aston Villa boss this week former Reds captain Steven Gerrard – who has been touted as Klopp’s successor – said he would be delighted if the German signed a deal for life at Anfield.Klopp’s current contract runs until 2024, at which point he will have been at the club for nine years – his longest stay anywhere – and that fact is enough for him.“I saw Stevie say a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Half-Time Review: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal | Premier League

Our half-time review of the Liverpool v Arsenal game at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's Reds opened up the game with a very intense press. Just three minutes into the game, Ben White lost the ball in the centre of the field which promoted Liverpool's first shot of the game from Mohamed Salah, unfortunately it went wide of the post.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp stands by Arteta bust-up: Sick of Sadio treatment

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stood by his clash with Mikel Arteta during victory over Arsenal on Saturday. Klopp and Arteta were booked after an incident involving Sadio Mane and Takehiro Tomiyasu. After both players jumped for the ball, Klopp reacted angrily to Arteta's furious demands for action against the Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds run riot as Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino crush the Gunners after a tense first half where Arteta and Klopp had a major bust-up on the Anfield touchline

Liverpool emphatically found their stride again at Anfield last night as Arsenal found the limits of their recent resurgence. Mikel Arteta's revival of this team after a historically bad start to the season has been genuinely impressive, with eight wins and two draws in the last ten games. Yet it didn't get close to surviving a forensic examination from a Liverpool team with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota at their best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta's touchline bust-up with Jurgen Klopp came at the WORST time for Arsenal... it inspired a quiet Anfield into full voice and the Gunners paid the price in a chastening defeat

It can pay to pick the right time and place for a scrap. Evidently a lull in play at Anfield was neither the most opportune moment nor the best spot for Mikel Arteta to challenge Jurgen Klopp to a touchline dance. They really went for each other, or as much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
273
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy