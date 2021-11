Three takeaways from the LA Kings extending their win streak to eight games with a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators. Jonathan Quick and the LA Kings shut out the Ottawa Senators 2-0. The Senators were missing nine of their players due to Covid-19, but credit must be given to Ottawa as they battled hard throughout the game and made this win for LA five times more difficult. The 2-0 victory now puts the LA Kings on a seven-game winning streak, which continues their undefeated in the month of November.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO