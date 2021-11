1) The Blues are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. And if you want to roll it back to Oct. 28, they’ve gone 4-6-2. Vegas is in town for Monday night’s game, and so it’s welcome back to Alex Pietrangelo in front of a packed-house audience — as opposed to welcome back Alex Pietrangelo with a few thousand observers in the house, as was the case last season. Here’s an idea for the Blues: win the game and reestablish consistency. Oh, yeah. Before I forget: welcome back Alex Pietrangelo. See, I’m not so crabby, after all.

