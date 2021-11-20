ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Night - Pan Asian Formal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are collaborating with KSA, JCC, CSSA, SASE, SASA. Singles Day is a day where people in Asia celebrate...

Society
WPI News

Autumn Gala

Join the WPI Ballroom Dance Team for our Autumn Gala! At our fall social, you can learn how to cha cha and have an excuse to dress up. Everyone is welcome to attend and no experience or partner is necessary. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. The cha cha dance lesson will start at 8:00pm EDT so please arrive on time if you plan to participate. If you have any questions, please email danceofficers@wpi.edu.
THEATER & DANCE
WPI News

Social Committee Wild West Fest

YEEHAW! The Social Committee is happier than a cactus in the desert to bring you Wild West Fest, a day filled with carnival games, a mechanical bull, and DIY activities that will knock your socks off! Join us on the Quad from 1:00PM to 5:00PM to take part in the western fun!
FESTIVAL
WPI News

Win a Tech Suite for a Day!

Enter to win a "Tech Suite for a Day" by commenting on the Gordon Library's Facebook or Instagram page until Sunday, November 28th for What you are Thankful for at #wpilibrary . The winner will be announced on Monday, November 29th with the choice of the date for the tech suite the week before finals, Tuesday, December 7th - Thursday, December 9th.
TECHNOLOGY
WPI News

Just for the Health of It

Join the Panhellenic Council for our annual Just for the Health of It event. There will be food, games, activities, and more! Doors will open for our Keynote Speaker at 6:30pm!. All WPI students are welcome!
HEALTH
WPI News

Diwali/Rasleela 2021

Yet again, SASA is eager to have you all for our biggest festival of this Academic year. Come and join us to celebrate Rasleela and Diwali, 2021. Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The lights of Diwali signify a time to destroy all our dark desires and thoughts, giving us the strength to carry on with our goodwill for the rest of the year.
CELEBRATIONS
