Capturing the Homosexual Experience: Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO”

By Emerson Drewes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose that frequently use social media should know that Lil Nas X, born MONTERO Lamar Hill, still manages to create a bold statement in a 280 character tweet. In his self-titled debut album, “MONTERO”, he slowly conquers the music industry in a 41 minute masterpiece comprising 15 tracks, he slowly conquers...

Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a segment made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Ariza is the father. In the new 20-minute-plus episode about their “unbelievable love triangle,” as the host Maury Povich describes it, the involved parties home...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Says ‘Change Is Happening’ In Hip-Hop: ‘There’s Going To Be So Many Gay Rappers’

Lil Nas X has broken several milestones in the music industry since his breakout single “Old Town Road” in 2019. Being a Black gay rapper, Nas challenges the image most people have attributed to successful artists in hip-hop this image is fueled by machismo and often homophobic, misogynistic rhetoric but as he told playwright Jeremy O. Harris for GQ’s latest cover story, all he is trying to do is be himself.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Nas X And Boyfriend Set To Appear On “The Maury Show”

Rapper Lil Nas X is airing out his relationship drama on the infamous daytime show The Maury Show. The 22-year-old “Industry Baby” artist’ will appear on the November 17th episode to confront his now ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. If the teaser is any indication, Yai has a lot of explaining to...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lil Nas X stars in hilarious promo for 'Maury'

This shocking news — we're pretty positive it's just a joke from the master troller — came in the form of a teaser dropped on Thursday, featuring X, his onetime boyfriend Yai Ariza, and Maury Povich himself!. It's a spot-on spoof/ad for X's debut album, "Montero," where we see X...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Reveals Drake & Nicki Minaj Turned Down "Montero" Features

For as many people object to his methods, Lil Nas X remains a force in the industry. His Montero album dominated the charts and with each new release, the hitmaking rapper-singer amasses an increasing amount of attention. His online antics and creative choices have caused controversy, but overall, artists are clamoring to collaborate with Lil Nas X. Well, most.
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

Variety’s Hitmakers celebration honors Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS and more

With just six weeks of 2021 left to go, it’s time to look back at the songs that made a big impact this year. Variety is doing just that with its fifth annual Hitmakers event, which will salute this year’s 25 top music acts. Among the nominees are Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Billie Eilish and many others.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Extended Trailer: Lil Nas X Takes ‘That’s What I Want’ Saga to Maury Show

Lil Nas X sure knows how to drum up buzz. And he’s living up to said billing by extending the narrative of his ‘That’s What I Want’ music video onto the Maury Show. The highly viral visual featured the chart-topper at his wit’s end over a lover that ultimately had a wife and child.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Lil Nas X Going on 'Maury' with His Ex Is the Ultimate Troll

Lil Nas X is going to troll us all in a new episode of Maury,. As we all know by now, the hitmaker is the King of Trolling. This time though, he's taking things offline and going on the legendary daytime talk show known for its dramatic cheating reveals, on-set fights and paternity tests. And the topic he's going to tackle? His ex, Yai Ariza, who he previously called "the one."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Explains Why Lil Nas X Is Not His Actual Enemy

Lil Nas X's affinity for trolling likely helped introduce Boosie Badazz to a whole new market of people who would otherwise be unaware of him. The multiple homophobic comments Boosie dished towards Lil Nas X in the past few months have turned him into a public enemy. Despite this, Boosie...
CELEBRITIES
goodmorningamerica.com

Lil Nas X reflects on 'hyper-masculinity' in hip-hop: 'Change is happening'

Lil Nas X reflected on how being an openly gay rapper has impacted the landscape in the hip-hop industry in a cover interview with GQ published Monday. Asked about his role in breaking down "hyper-masculinity" in hip-hop, the Grammy-winning artist acknowledged that his presence and success in the industry has helped break down those barriers.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Says He "Feels Bad" For DaBaby

After a handful of number-one singles, a debut studio album that was edged out only by Drake's Certified Lover Boy on the Billboard Top 200, and some of the funniest and most important music moments of the year, it was only right that GQ named Lil Nas X one of their 2021 Men of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lil Nas X Talks About Dismantling Hip-Hop's Hypermasculine Culture

Lil Nas X sees a brighter future for hip-hop, and he's leading the charge! The Grammy-winning rapper reflected on the negative effects of hypermasculinity within the hip-hop genre as well as his hope for a more inclusive culture in a recent interview. Speaking to GQ for the 2021 Men of the Year issue, Lil Nas X discussed the rap industry and being dragged into homophobic conversations by straight men rappers. "I'm not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he's able to," he said with regard to DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami in July. "But I don't know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine." Following DaBaby's homophobic rant, rapper T.I. came to his defense and essentially compared DaBaby's right to speak with hatred to Lil Nas X's ability to live as an openly gay man.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby & Saweetie Rumored To Be Dating & Fans Have Questions

The gossip mill is churning out new rumors and the internet has been lit up. There have been many Hip Hop couples that fans have admired together and as individuals, but people seemed a bit perplexed when Hollywood Unlocked shared their exclusive story earlier today (November 24) that Lil Baby and Saweetie were now a couple. Over the weekend, Saweetie not only performed on Saturday Night Live, but she hopped on the Power 105.1 Powerhouse stage for a performance, as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Lil Nas X says dating is a "real responsibility"

Lil Nas X says dating is a " real responsibility" and wants to make someone a "priority" in the future. The 22-year-old 'Montero' hitmaker is taking a break from finding love as he focuses on himself and his needs in the aftermath of of his most recent relationship with dancer Yai Ariza.
RELATIONSHIPS

