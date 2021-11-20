ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marquise Brown (thigh) ruled out for Week 11 vs Bears

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens have ruled out WR Marquise Brown (thigh) for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Bears. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter)...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Marquise Brown Out For Sunday’s Game Against Bears; Lamar Jackson Questionable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to a recent thigh injury. The Ravens also said quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the injury report, and he is questionable to play in the game. Jackson had been suffering from what the team previously described as an illness not related to COVID-19. Jackson had been diagnosed with COVID twice this year. The Ravens, whose record is 6-3, will play the Bears, whose record is 3-6, at 1 p.m.   We are downgrading WR Marquise Brown (thigh) to OUT tomorrow vs. the Bears. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021   We are adding QB Lamar Jackson (illness) back to the injury report, and he is questionable to play tomorrow vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 20, 2021
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens' Marquise Brown Won't Play vs. Bears Because of Thigh Injury

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would miss Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears due to a thigh injury. Brown has totaled 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns in his third NFL season. Baltimore took Brown with the 25th overall pick in the...
NFL
theScore

Lamar questionable vs. Bears with illness, Brown out with thigh injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after being added to the injury report Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he seemed set to play in Week 11 after returning for Friday's session and not initially...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thigh#American Football
CBS Sports

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable, Marquise Brown (thigh) ruled out for Ravens' game at Bears

An illness has left Lamar Jackson as questionable for the Ravens' road game against the Bears on Sunday. Baltimore changed Jackson's status on Saturday afternoon. Jackson was a full participant during Friday's practice after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Ravens have not specified the type of illness the former MVP is dealing with. In a corresponding move, the Ravens elevated QB Trace McSorley from the practice squad.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might be on to something special with young wide receiver corps | COMMENTARY

Shortly after this season is over, and if everyone still standing remains healthy, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will breathe a sigh of relief. The Ravens finally have a good, young group of receivers and a potential No. 1 in rookie Rashod Bateman. That might not sound like a major accomplishment to some organizations, but it is in Baltimore. The disappointments have been numerous, ...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson's Daughter Was Adorable Pebbles for Halloween

The Ravens had a well-timed bye week that allowed the Ravens dads to celebrate Halloween with their little ones. That included Lamar Jackson, who shared precious photos of his daughter Milan, who he calls by her nickname Lani, dressed as Pebbles from "The Flintstones" for the holiday. Jackson beamed when...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy