The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.

