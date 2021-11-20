‘Jeopardy!‘: Ken Jennings’ Recent Hosting Stint Has Fans Wondering If He’ll Return Full-Time

This season of “Jeopardy!” has been an exciting ride, with a special feature on the show’s hosts since the demise of game show host and icon, Alex Trek. For the most part, “Jeopardy!” has seen “Big Bang Theory” actress Mayim Bialik filling the role of host. However, more recently, Bialik stepped down to allow “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings to take the host’s stand and now fans are wondering if the game show legend will return full time.

As always, fans took to Reddit to discuss the potential of Jennings as host.

Unfortunately for the “Jeopardy!” star, things don’t seem too favorable in regards to his hosting career, at least according to fans. In the original Reddit post, one fan of the hit game show shared, “if [‘Jeopardy!’] production had wanted to make Ken Jennings the permanent host of Jeopardy, he would’ve gotten the job a long time ago.”

The Redditor continued with, “I’ve been rooting Ken almost since his first stint as interim host of the show, and he has shown to be pretty capable of the job.” Nevertheless, they pointed out that, for some reason, despite being both a fan-favorite potential host and the supposedly intended successor of Alex Trebek, showrunners refuse to induct the “Jeopardy!” legend as host.

Other fans pointed out a discrepancy in “Jeopardy!’s” dialogue when introducing hosts. As to Mayim Bialik, who’s been the regular host following the departure of Mike Richards, fans noticed the intro announces Bialik as “the host of ‘Jeopardy!'” Meanwhile, as Jennings has appeared on the show, he is announced as “hosting ‘Jeopardy!'”

“I think it’s already a done deal,” the pessimistic commenter concluded. Unfortunately for Jennings supporters, many fans felt the same way. However, there’s always a chance “Jeopardy!” producers could surprise us.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Required to Bring Assortment of Clothes

While “Jeopardy!” has featured a variety of hosts following the demise of Alex Trebek, we’re interested to learn that game show contestants are required to bring with them a variety of outfits ahead of participating.

Initially, the rule might seem silly compared to all the other big and small events that take place both on and off screens throughout recording “Jeopardy!” However, if we stop to think of it, contestants don’t typically play one round and call it quits for the day.

Most days, producers record multiple episodes of “Jeopardy!” so it might appear strange if winning participants don the same outfit three episodes in a row.

However, the outfit requirement isn’t the only rule for “Jeopardy!” attire. According to former contestant, Shannon Younger, the game show has a few specific rules regarding individual outfits. “No all-white tops, no olive-colored tops, and avoid clothing with busy patterns.

So, as I said, the requirement might seem a little excessive regarding production rules. However, if we think back to former “Jeopardy!” champ Matt Amodio’s reign, we can only hope the game show icon packed quite a collection of clothing.