‘NCIS’ Plays Cast Edition of ‘Who Wore It Better’

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago
We know that NCIS agents are true fashion mavens. Jackets. Hats. Always wearing black. Surely, they’re the best dressed in federal law enforcement.

So the show’s social media account decided to be ironic, Saturday, with a fashion post. The NCIS account asked “Who wore it better?” And the tweet was accompanied by a chin-scratching emoji.

As you can see from the gallery of photos, McGee (Sean Murray) is wearing the same hat as Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). We’re going to give the nod to Torres. He wins this fashion moment. Why? He’s wearing his badge on the outside of his NCIS jacket. You get extra points for accessories.

All the photos appear to be from the next new episode of NCIS. But fans, that new episode still is more than a week away. You need to get through Thanksgiving and Black Friday before you receive the gift of Peacekeeper.

According to CBS, here’s the Peacekeeper plot summary “NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun.”

Rocky Carroll Directed New NCIS Episode

Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS director Leon Vance, is pulling double duty. He’s directing this episode. It’ll be his 17th of the series and second this season. He also directed Road to Nowhere, Oct. 4. That episode featured the classic series of scenes in which Gibbs (Mark Harmon) left Parker on the side of the road. That was when Parker still was with the FBI. Harmon left NCIS the next week.

Guns appear to be the central theme to the new episode. From the summary, we know that Kasie, the team’s forensic specialist, wants to buy a gun and learn how to use it. Jess Knight (Katrina Law) teaches her at the gun range.

Outsiders, did you know that Law, before she joined the NCIS cast this spring, starred in three Hallmark Christmas movies? Her sister-in-law wrote two of the movies. Check out the details here.

NCIS fans definitely are itching for some new action. The last new episode was Nov. 8. Patricia Richardson, who starred in the 1990-era comedy Home Improvement, played McGee’s mother-in-law. The episode also featured McGee’s wife.

There were lots of family details revealed throughout the hour. McGee’s mother-in-law doesn’t like to tell her daughter about her boyfriends. And she doesn’t like to tell her daughter where she’s going. So when Richardson’s character discovered a dead body on a cruise ship, neither McGee nor his wife knew she was on vacation.

The last new episode drew an audience of 7.32 million. That was a slight increase from the week before.

As always, keep it with Outsider for more NCIS details.

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is Michael Weatherly Teasing Major Return Following Mark Harmon’s Departure?

Michael Weatherly is a CBS man through and through. He’s one of the founding cast members of the NCIS franchise. From 2003 to 2016, he played Anthony DiNozzo on the hit CBS series. These days, you can catch him as the brilliant trial consultant Jason Bull on another of the network’s popular offerings, Bull. But is there a return to the long-running NCIS in his future?
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Called Pauley Perrette ‘the Most Important Person on the Show’

He spent 13 seasons starring alongside Pauley Perrette on NCIS, so it’s not surprising that Michael Weatherly has shared his thoughts about his bubbly personality co-star. During a 2015 interview with AssignmentX, Weatherly stated that he considered Perrette as the most important person on NCIS. “How awesome is the energy of Pauley Perrette and her steadfast, almost impossible [drive to help people and animals].”
Outsider.com

Why ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Spinoff ‘NCIS: Red’ Flopped

Not all spinoffs are created the same. In the case of NCIS: Red, it was hardly ever a spinoff in the first place. The long-standing franchise has launched new series with success as recently as this year with NCIS: Hawai’i. So what went wrong with 2013’s attempt at expanding the world of NCIS: Los Angeles?
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Wishes McGee Actor Sean Murray a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Special Agent Timothy McGee! Although the series is taking a mid-season break, the NCIS crew took to Instagram to celebrate Sean Murray’s 44th trip around the sun. “Happy Birthday, Sean Murray!” the NCIS crew declared. They also asked fans to share their favorite McGee moments. One fan wrote,...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: The Real Reason Why ‘Jack’ Sloane Actor Maria Bello Left Show

Why did NCIS star Maria Bello leave the hit series?. Bello’s character Jack Sloane appeared in 73 episodes. Her final episode aired on March 2, 2021 entitled “The First Day.” She revealed to TV Insider that the reason for her departure was because of another work commitment. She noted that the project combined her love of “adventure travel and women’s history.”
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Getting Super Heated About Gibbs After One Particular Instagram

Another episode of NCIS, another week of fans demanding the return of Gibbs. Ahead of the newest episode of season 19, titled "Docked," NCIS posted an Instagram photo showing a team chat in the office between McGee (Sean Murray), Knight (Katrina Law), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Parker (Gary Cole). The caption of the post aptly read "the gang's all here" and encouraged viewers to tune in on Monday night.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Bundles Up for ‘Gone Fishin’ Selfie

While NCIS sizzles on through its 19th season, former star Emily Wickersham is kicking back and enjoying life. The actress loves to share artsy slices of her life on social media. And Thursday, she posted that she’d “Gone fishin’.” There was no trace of her trip, no fishing tales. She was bundled up in a coat, cap and sweater as she stood in front of a house.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

