‘NCIS’ Plays Cast Edition of ‘Who Wore It Better’

We know that NCIS agents are true fashion mavens. Jackets. Hats. Always wearing black. Surely, they’re the best dressed in federal law enforcement.

So the show’s social media account decided to be ironic, Saturday, with a fashion post. The NCIS account asked “Who wore it better?” And the tweet was accompanied by a chin-scratching emoji.

As you can see from the gallery of photos, McGee (Sean Murray) is wearing the same hat as Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). We’re going to give the nod to Torres. He wins this fashion moment. Why? He’s wearing his badge on the outside of his NCIS jacket. You get extra points for accessories.

All the photos appear to be from the next new episode of NCIS. But fans, that new episode still is more than a week away. You need to get through Thanksgiving and Black Friday before you receive the gift of Peacekeeper.

According to CBS, here’s the Peacekeeper plot summary “NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun.”

Rocky Carroll Directed New NCIS Episode

Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS director Leon Vance, is pulling double duty. He’s directing this episode. It’ll be his 17th of the series and second this season. He also directed Road to Nowhere, Oct. 4. That episode featured the classic series of scenes in which Gibbs (Mark Harmon) left Parker on the side of the road. That was when Parker still was with the FBI. Harmon left NCIS the next week.

Guns appear to be the central theme to the new episode. From the summary, we know that Kasie, the team’s forensic specialist, wants to buy a gun and learn how to use it. Jess Knight (Katrina Law) teaches her at the gun range.

Outsiders, did you know that Law, before she joined the NCIS cast this spring, starred in three Hallmark Christmas movies? Her sister-in-law wrote two of the movies.

NCIS fans definitely are itching for some new action. The last new episode was Nov. 8. Patricia Richardson, who starred in the 1990-era comedy Home Improvement, played McGee’s mother-in-law. The episode also featured McGee’s wife.

There were lots of family details revealed throughout the hour. McGee’s mother-in-law doesn’t like to tell her daughter about her boyfriends. And she doesn’t like to tell her daughter where she’s going. So when Richardson’s character discovered a dead body on a cruise ship, neither McGee nor his wife knew she was on vacation.

The last new episode drew an audience of 7.32 million. That was a slight increase from the week before.

