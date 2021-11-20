ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings Activate Patrick Peterson From Injured Reserve For Sunday's Game vs. Packers

By Will Ragatz
 4 days ago

The Vikings have activated their No. 1 cornerback, Patrick Peterson, from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's big game against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Peterson injured his hamstring late in the Vikings' Week 6 victory over the Panthers and missed the last three games, losses to the Cowboys and Ravens and a victory over the Chargers. That was the minimum amount of time he was required to miss once he was placed on IR.

This is a huge addition for the Vikings' defense; Peterson had been their best corner all season long prior to getting hurt. Opposing offenses weren't throwing at him much, choosing to go after Bashaud Breeland or Cameron Dantzler instead. When they did test him, Peterson was allowing a 59 percent completion rate on targets in his coverage (per Pro Football Focus) with two pass breakups. And he was getting better as the season went along, playing his best football from Weeks 4 to 6.

Now he's back just in time for a huge rivalry game. The 4-5 Vikings host the 8-2 Packers on Sunday in a matchup that is massive for their wild card hopes. Peterson will see a lot of Davante Adams, who is perhaps the NFL's premiere wide receiver. Peterson's experience and football IQ make him the Vikings' best hope against Adams, even though his physical tools at age 31 aren't quite what they once were.

Peterson returned to practice this week and looked good, according to the Vikings' coaches. He didn't suffer any setbacks, which was key.

The Vikings signed Peterson to a one-year, $8 million deal this offseason. The No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2011 spent the first decade of his career with the Cardinals, making eight consecutive Pro Bowls to open his career and being named a first team All-Pro twice. Peterson was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team and is a likely future Hall of Famer. He was one of the most physically dominant corners of all time during his prime. Peterson has 28 career interceptions, though he's still looking for his first this season.

Unless Peterson has a setback in pregame warmups on Sunday, he's playing against the Packers. It remains to be seen who will start at the other outside cornerback spot. Breeland has been a starter all year when healthy, but he's questionable with a groin injury and has been outplayed by Dantzler in recent weeks.

The Vikings also elevated reserve safety Myles Dorn to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for Josh Metellus. Dorn will play on special teams.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long.

