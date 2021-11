The Giants would like to give a special thank you to all current and former military members today for Veterans Day. In honor of the NFL's military appreciation initiative, the Giants hosted their Salute to Service game against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium. To celebrate our military, the Giants had a special pregame ceremony with their military and veteran season ticket members serving as flag bearers. The U.S. Army Golden Knights also parachuted into the stadium, and the Giants had a season ticket member and Korean War Veteran ring the Giants Pride Bell before kickoff. The Giants also hosted members from the Wounded Warrior Project as they were honored during the Ford Military Moment each quarter throughout the game.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO