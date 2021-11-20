ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Hardy Reveals Idea He Wants To Use For A Heel Turn

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy has been one of the top stars in the professional wrestling business for years now, and even though Jeff has switched up his character from time to time he’s spent the vast majority of his career working as a face. Recently in interviews the...

stillrealtous.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hardy
stillrealtous.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair

Over the last few weeks fans have been talking a lot about Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after it was reported that the two top stars got into a heated altercation following the belt exchange on SmackDown a few weeks ago. It’s no big secret that Lynch and Flair aren’t...
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Apologized To Current WWE Star For Cutting Their Match

Despite the fact that WWE has cut over 80 Superstars this year the company still has a big roster, and unfortunately there’s only so much TV time to go around. Originally Zelina Vega was set to team up with Carmella to take on Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on the September 11th episode of SmackDown, but unfortunately for them the match was cut because other segments went long. Zelina Vega’s father tragically passed away during the attacks that took place on September 11th, and there was a lot of backlash on social media over her match getting cut.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
PWMania

Seth Rollins Responds To Fan Criticism

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who said the former WWE Champion looks down on the indies. In a now-deleted tweet, a fan named Brian Moore called Rollins out and accused him of looking down on the indies, despite that being where he came from. The fan responded to an old indie match with Rollins, Bryan Danielson and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name And NXT Coach Released From WWE

Fare thee well. There are all kinds of stars in WWE, with some of them being bigger names than others. One of the more interesting things to see is how long some wrestlers last, as you might see someone unexpected slip underneath the radar. That can make for some surprises when you don’t realize just how long they have been around, which was the case with a name who is now gone with the company.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Appears To Turn Heel On AEW Dynamite

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it appears that Bryan Danielson is turning heel. During Hangman Page’s “Cowboy S**t” celebration that opened the show, Danielson came out and interrupted a promo that Page was cutting. As many of you know, Danielson is the #1 contender to Page’s AEW World Title.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Keith Lee Responds To Accusations Following His WWE Release

A few weeks ago WWE shocked the world once again when the company released a total of 18 Superstars, and former NXT Champion Keith Lee happened to be one of the stars that got cut. Keith Lee recently reflected on his final moments with WWE, and he indicated that he’ll be retiring his singlet when he posted the following:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

John Cena Praises Released WWE Superstar

If there’s one thing that’s been consistent about WWE this year it’s the rate at which the company releases talents, and this week WWE released 8 more stars including the following names:. – John Morrison. – Tegan Nox. – Shane Thorne. – Jaxson Ryker. – Drake Maverick. – Isaiah Scott.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Why WWE Released Hit Row

WWE has released over 80 Superstars so far this year, and a few weeks ago Hit Row lost a member when B-Fab got cut. It seemed that WWE was moving forward with the remaining members of the group, but this week Top Dolla, Isiah Scott and Ashante thee Adonis all got released as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Sign Top NXT Star To New Contract

The NXT brand has gone through some significant changes over the last few months as WWE relaunched it as NXT 2.0. In recent weeks fans have seen some new stars step into the spotlight in NXT 2.0, and there are also some veterans in the mix, such as Johnny Gargano.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Fan Who Attacked Seth Rollins On Raw Issues Statement

Monday was a chaotic night for Seth Rollins as he was attacked by a fan as he was making his way to the back following a segment with Finn Balor. The fan has been identified as Elisah Spencer, and he’s now facing criminal charges for the attack. It was recently...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Hardy on Potentially Bringing His Willow Character to WWE

– Speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy discussed potentially bringing his Willow character to WWE and more. Below are some highlights:. Jeff Hardy on his Willow character: “I think there’s something special about Willow. I’ve written down some ideas, I don’t know if they really make sense. I’ve yet to pitch any to anybody, creatively, in WWE. So I just need to go in and do that, not hesitate. They might shut it down, but it might be cool. I can’t help but think how cool it was when I first witnessed The Fiend, and the light shutting down. It was so cool to me – that’s kinda my thing too, I was like, ‘Man, this is so cool!’ Now he’s not here anymore, I think there’s something really cool Willow could do similar to that. It wouldn’t be exactly like that, but I’ve even had ideas like a Jeff Ross character – like I was a painter, a really silly painter Jeffery Ross, and then Willow would be my Fiend. But then that’s too much like the Fun House. But that’s what’s cool about pro wrestling – anything’s possible and anything can make sense if it’s thought out correctly and really believed in.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy