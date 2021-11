SEATTLE -- Cale Makar had two goals and an assist when the Colorado Avalanche won their fourth game in a row, 7-3 against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday. "Just trying to get the legs back and making sure that I can contribute every night for the team," Makar said. "That's what I want to be, obviously. I know this isn't going to happen every night where you get two goals, but at the same time, we're creating those chances and that's what's giving us opportunities to get those goals."

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO