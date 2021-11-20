ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Panic at Atlanta airport after ‘accidental discharge’ of weapon causes active-shooter scare

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DX335_0d2w0THJ00

(NEXSTAR) – Panic gripped portions of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) on Saturday afternoon after a weapon accidentally discharged inside the airport.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Travelers had initially believed there was an active shooter inside the airport, according to reactions on Twitter.

“There is not an active shooter,” airport officials wrote on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. “There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees.” The airport later said the weapon was discharged in a security screening area .

Officials gave an all-clear and normal operations began to resume around 3:30 p.m, about two hours after the weapon was discharged , according to a Twitter update shared to ATL’s official account.

Pilot killed, 2 others injured in ‘mishap’ at Air Force base in Texas

Travelers inside the airport took to Twitter in the moments immediately after the incident, sharing photos and video of the resulting commotion.

One video showed several people crawling or laying on the floor amid stanchions that were knocked to the ground. Another said there was a “stampede out of Delta terminal” after people heard shots.

Airport officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

ATLANTA (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled. The man, later...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Airport#Stampede#Tarmac#Atl#Air Force
CBS Chicago

FAA Fines Unruly Passenger $9,000 For Removing Mask And Berating Flight Attendants On Trip From Chicago To Connecticut

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Miami

FAA Proposing To Fine 8 Airline Passengers Over $160K For Unruly Behavior Involving Alcohol

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The FAA is proposing to fine eight airline passengers more than $161,000 for unruly behavior involving alcohol. One of those passengers was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale. That man is being fined $12,500. Since the beginning of the year, the FAA has received more than 300 reports of passenger disturbances due to intoxication.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
92.9 WTUG

BREAKING: Bizarre Fed Ex Package Thefts In Alabama

A bizarre message from the Blount County Sheriff's office has gotten lots of attention on Thanksgiving Eve. The message, HERE, alerts folks with missing packages from Fed Ex to remain patient and calm. They currently have deputies en route to find out why hundreds (some estimates say 300-400) of packages...
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Home Depot Employee Dies After Forklift Falls on Him

A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy