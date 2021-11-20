Norridge high school class of 1970's donations from cancelled reunion helps struggling student

NORRIDGE, IL. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The class of 1970 at Ridgewood High School in Norridge donated funds from their twice cancelled reunion to a local charity, which recently informed the reunion organizer how the donation is helping one of the school's students.

The Class of 70 Reunion Committee Chairman Lee Fanslow said $10,000 was being donated to the Helping Hand charity, run by some teachers at the school where 32 percent of the students live below the poverty level.

"We thought there was no better way to help out these kids and plus we're hoping other schools in the area that would have the same situation maybe that they would start to pay it forward."

After the donation was made, Fanslow heard from the administrator of the Helping Hands Program.

She wrote, "I cannot thank you enough for turning so much disappointment into so much good!"

She went on to tell the story of a student whose mother has a mental condition and believes food is not safe. She won’t keep it in the house.

She said the student had been going hungry far too often after the restaurant where she was working closed.

The Helping Hands Program set the student up with gift cards for groceries and ride-shares to help her find another job.

She said the student is determined to go to college and become a nurse and help people like her mother become functioning members of society.

She said that’s one example how the gift is helping people.