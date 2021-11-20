One dead, two injured in Friday morning Greeley crash

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing. kali9

One person was killed and two others injured after a Friday morning two-vehicle crash in Greeley, the city's police department said Saturday.

The driver of one vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said in a press release. The occupants of the other car -- a juvenile female passenger and the 28-year-old female driver -- were both taken to the hospital. The passenger has been released, the police department said, while the driver is "still in serious condition."

The agency did not release the name of the woman who died in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 34 and 65th Avenue. Though the westbound lanes of the highway were closed, they have since reopened.

Drugs and alcohol "may have been a factor" in the crash, police said.