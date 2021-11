CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball dropped its home opener vs Miami (Ohio), 77-73, at Cintas Center on Wednesday night. Xavier moved to 0-3 on the year, while the RedHawks improved to 2-1. • The opening minutes of the game were back-and-forth as the teams exchanged leads three times. Miami (Ohio) led, 10-9, at the media timeout (3:51) on an Ivy Wolf three pointer. Xavier scored three straight points to regain the lead, 12-10, with 1:48 on the clock before the RedHawks closed the frame by outscoring the Musketeers, 4-2, to make the score 14-14.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO