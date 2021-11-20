ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

High demand is creating a 'North Pole' labor shortage

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. — Santa is back in business and making a return to many malls and events even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll. In fact, Mr. and Mrs. Claus are in such high demand that they might not be able to make all their rounds this...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents North Pole Express

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Experience the magic of Christmas onboard Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express®, presented by Great Wolf Lodge and Trinity Metro TEXRail. Mrs. Claus takes her guests to pick up Santa and bring him to the Christmas Capital of Texas®.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Galveston.com

North Pole to Moody Gardens: Santa Soon to Land

Santa parachutes in at 5pm on Saturday, November 20. Only one more day until guests watch while Santa Claus parachutes down from the North Pole to Moody Gardens to help prepare the property for the grand lighting of the Festival of Lights trail, one of the largest holiday lighting events on the Gulf Coast. The public can attend the Opening Day festivities of Holiday in the Gardens on November 20 with live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Santa parachutes in at 5 p.m. and after mixing and mingling, Mr. Claus will flip the switch to begin the holiday season at 6 p.m. When the lights go up, the gates officially open for the season and guests can explore the 20th annual Festival of Lights trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa and much more.
GALVESTON, TX
uafs.edu

Little Lions at the North Pole

Join the Alumni Center from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 as we head to the North Pole in the Campus Center. Although Santa cannot join us in person this year, the elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland with lots of fun activities and sweet treats for our Little Lions and their families.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Paducah Sun

North Pole mail box is ready for letters to Santa

Calvert City has a direct line to Santa this year. Mail your letters to Santa in the special box located at Calvert City Hall and you can expect a response in return. Santa letters will be accepted through Dec. 12 at Calvert City Hall. Letters must have the child’s name and return mailing address to receive a response. Stamps are not necessary.
CALVERT CITY, KY
do512family.com

The North Pole Flyer: Train Ride with Santa!

All aboard! Feel that holiday magic when you hop aboard Austin Steam Train’s North Pole Flyer! Children of all ages can experience their own little Polar Express-inspired moments when they go for a real train ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy story time, hot cocoa, a sing-along with elves, and Christmas cookies, too! Rides are available Thanksgiving weekend through December 19th!
BERTRAM, TX
Kait 8

Christmas is in the air with visit to North Pole

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Santa’s North Pole popup shop is up and running for its seventh year in a row. The shop offers photos with Santa, a full-service gift shop, as well as a screen for holiday movies. Dean Wright and her sisters opened the shop to give the...
JONESBORO, AR
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Christmas#Santas#Santa Clause
culturemap.com

Hilton Anatole presents North Pole Texas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Hilton Anatole presents North Pole Texas, a guided 90-minute interactive event, starting with a Peppermint Park train ride through the light display in the Anatole Sculpture Park. The train will deliver guests to the North Pole Texas welcome station for their elf check-in. Children of all ages will be able to participate in holiday activities, including writing letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailroom, decorating cookies in Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, attend Elf Academy, creating a take-home teddy bear at the Toy Workshop, dancing at the Reindeer Dance Party, touring the North Pole Mission Control Station, and more.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Northwest Florida Daily News

Parades, light displays spread holiday cheer across Northwest Florida. Here's the lineup:

Northwest Florida is about to be lit. As the holidays approach, so, too, does the cavalcade of holiday parades, lights and festivities. Doug Rainer, the public relations manager for the city of Fort Walton Beach, looks forward to Fort Walton Beach’s annual Light Up the Night event Nov. 26. Last year was the first year the city held a countdown to all of the downtown lights being turned on simultaneously, he said.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Why AZ Latinos may not see gains in political power; A cocktail legend is opening a cozy bar; 8 easy Thanksgiving road trips

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Over the past 10 years, the Latino population in Arizona grew faster than any other group in the state. The growth created optimism among many in the Latino community that the state's political map would change. But so far, it appears the once-a-decade redrawing of districts for officeholders won’t end with any dramatic increase in Latino representation in Arizona — and perhaps...
ARIZONA STATE
country1037fm.com

Supply Shortages Literally Hit The North Pole In The Heart

Okay, it’s one thing if we have shortages of turkeys, gasoline, toys, cars, microchips, etc. It is another thing altogether when supply shortages hit where our hearts can least afford it this holiday season: the North Pole. Or to be more specific, the shortages are costing us Santa Claus himself.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy