PHILADELPHIA – Brown women's swimming and diving fell to Penn, 179-121 on Saturday (Nov. 13). Six Bears picked up individual wins against the Quakers. "It was great to see Emily Clements claim her first collegiate victory, it has been a long time coming," said head coach Kate Kovenock. "Jenna Reznicek is starting to put some important pieces together strategy-wise on her way to winning her 100s of stroke."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO