At the FCSAA State Championship, all of our players were called on to play a role, some larger than others. Each player stepped off the bench and performed with courage and effort. Instances of execution allowed our team to be successful. When these women were not on the court, their passion, enthusiasm, and support f their teammates helped carry the Lady Hawks to a defeat of #19 Daytona State and #1 FSW in the same day. A team needs all 15 players to be successful; all15 Lady Hawks make daily contributions.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO