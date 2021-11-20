ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

WATCH: Bryce Young drops a dime to John Metchie for Tide's first TD

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Alabama takes an early 10-0 lead over No. 21 Arkansas after Bryce Young dropped an absolute dime to John Metchie in the corner of the endzone.

Alabama’s drive consisted of 9 plays for 98 yards. John Metchie is off to a hot start with five catches for 89 yards so far in the contest.

After missing a couple of throws earlier in the contest Bryce Young has bounced back and is now 8-11 for 124 yards including the 20-yard touchdown pass to Metchie.

National football post

No. 2 Alabama gets 5 TDs from Bryce Young in blowout win

Bryce Young passed for five touchdowns and Jameson Williams caught three as second-ranked Alabama rolled to a 59-3 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon in nonconference action at Tuscaloosa, Ala. Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries for the Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

What we learned: Bryce Young leads Alabama on its 'judgment day'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban didn’t care that his team was a 50-point favorite heading into this weekend’s matchup. It was understood that barring a substantial surprise, No. 2 Alabama would dominate visiting New Mexico State. However, the head coach knew he wasn’t going to pay too much attention to the final scoreboard following Saturday’s game.
ALABAMA STATE
