The University of Iowa defeated American University 3-2 in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA field hockey tournament in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The Hawkeyes hosted the Sweet Sixteen at Grant field and will host the Elite Eight round of the tournament on Sunday. It is the first time the Hawkeyes have hosted an NCAA tournament game since 1999.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO