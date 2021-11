FIFA 22 82+ Pace Guaranteed SBC packs were released on Nov. 15 alongside two other similar packs. This is some of the best content EA Sports has released so far this year, and it's in conjunction with Numbers Up which has been a controversial release. The Adidas Numbers Up promotion is all about celebrating Adidas athletes and giving them upgrades in specific stats based on the boot they wear in real life.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO