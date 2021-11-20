Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/20)

The Boston Celtics hope to build on their success after their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second straight game at TD Garden Saturday evening, but they will have to do so without at least one key starter for yet another contest if they want to be a club with a winning record when the final buzzer sounds tonight.

If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, please keep on reading while we get you up to speed on what you need to know about this game.

Let’s take a look at who should be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Jaylen Brown remains out nursing his strained right hamstring back to health, Robert Williams III is doubtful with left knee tendinopathy, and Dennis Schroder is questionable with a sprained left ankle.

For Oklahoma City, no players of note are on the injury report.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Marcus Smart

Dennis Schroder

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Darius Bazley

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 11/20/21

11/20/21 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

