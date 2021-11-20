ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/20)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yQ3q_0d2voeR600

The Boston Celtics hope to build on their success after their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second straight game at TD Garden Saturday evening, but they will have to do so without at least one key starter for yet another contest if they want to be a club with a winning record when the final buzzer sounds tonight.

If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, please keep on reading while we get you up to speed on what you need to know about this game.

Let’s take a look at who should be available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, Jaylen Brown remains out nursing his strained right hamstring back to health, Robert Williams III is doubtful with left knee tendinopathy, and Dennis Schroder is questionable with a sprained left ankle.

For Oklahoma City, no players of note are on the injury report.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Al Horford
  • Grant Williams
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Marcus Smart
  • Dennis Schroder

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
  • Darius Bazley
  • Lu Dort
  • Josh Giddey
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 11/20/21
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#The Boston Celtics#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nbc Sports Boston#Celtics Wire
Yardbarker

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston on Friday night. They're now in Cleveland to play...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics release injury report ahead of Thunder game: Jaylen Brown out

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will remain out against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, the team announced. This will be the eighth game in a row that Brown misses due to a right hamstring sprain. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 4. That put a pause on a stellar start to the season in which Brown is averaging 25.6 points per game while flirting with a 50/40 shooting line.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Connecticut Post

Tatum (33 points), Schroder (29) carry Celtics past Thunder

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 on Saturday night. Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Boston, which won for seventh time in 10 games. Grant Williams chipped in with 14 points and Enes Kanter had 10 points and 10 boards.
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum’s game plan for Tacko Fall, Jaylen Brown injury update

BOSTON — The Celtics saw an old friend Friday when Semi Ojeleye was back in town wearing green, though this time it was for the Bucks. There was some friendly banter between Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum, who were matched up a few times during Friday’s game. Ojeleye signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Bucks during the summer, ending his four-year stint in Boston. But Ojeleye has carved out a role for the defending NBA champs, as seen Friday.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Two Guards Questionable For Boston Vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night but may not have their full lineup. Boston released its injury report for Wednesday’s clash and listed both Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson as questionable for the meeting with Brooklyn. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury that...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy