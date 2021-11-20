WATCH: A resilient Boston Celtics took L.A.'s best shot, and finished the night dominating the Lakers

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics took the very best of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers early in their game against their longtime rivals Friday night, but weathered the storm to come out on top and then some, beating Los Angeles in convincing fashion as All-Star forward Jayson Tatum snapped his longstanding slump with a commanding 37-point performance.

The St. Louis native was helped with a season-high 22 points from veteran guard Marcus Smart and plenty of solid performances up and down the roster on their way to reclaiming a .500 record at the expense of the visiting Lakers who now fall to 8 – 9.

Team reporter Mark D’Amico talks about what went into the statement win for the Celtics, sharing a smattering of postgame interview clips with various Boston players in the team-created video embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

