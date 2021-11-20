A cold start to the week followed by a milder Thanksgiving

THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds and a bit milder. High: 52. THANKSGIVING NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain and drizzle. Low: 39. Other than sun glare, there's no weather issues on Wednesday, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year. Sure, it's cold for this time of year, and there's plenty more cold in the forecast beyond Thanksgiving. But it's also mainly dry for the rest of the week, with just one small round of a little light rain set to come through Thanksgiving night. Before that happens, we'll see a brief and modest warm up just for Thanksgiving Day itself, with our only 50-degree day of the entire forecast under partly sunny skies. Following a little rain Thursday night, it's more cold and wind that will be the big weather talking points on a dry but chilly and blustery Friday and Saturday. There is the potential for a little light snow on Sunday, something to watch to wrap up your holiday weekend, but no major storms are in the forecast. Unfortunately, no major warming trends are either. Have a happy Thanksgiving!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO