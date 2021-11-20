ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A cold start to the week followed by a milder Thanksgiving

By Chris Cerenelli
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur weekend will end on a chilly and wet note. Showers arrive by Sunday afternoon...

www.wfmj.com

WGME

Post-Thanksgiving storm will bring rain and inland snow to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The weather will cooperate through Thanksgiving, but another storm system will impact post-holiday travel. Sunny and cold conditions will dominate on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks slightly more mild with high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Clouds begin to increase late Thursday night. It's not a major storm system,...
MAINE STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Thankfully milder on Thanksgiving but more cold and wind will follow

THANKSGIVING DAY: Variable clouds and a bit milder. High: 52. THANKSGIVING NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain and drizzle. Low: 39. Other than sun glare, there's no weather issues on Wednesday, traditionally one of the busiest travel days of the year. Sure, it's cold for this time of year, and there's plenty more cold in the forecast beyond Thanksgiving. But it's also mainly dry for the rest of the week, with just one small round of a little light rain set to come through Thanksgiving night. Before that happens, we'll see a brief and modest warm up just for Thanksgiving Day itself, with our only 50-degree day of the entire forecast under partly sunny skies. Following a little rain Thursday night, it's more cold and wind that will be the big weather talking points on a dry but chilly and blustery Friday and Saturday. There is the potential for a little light snow on Sunday, something to watch to wrap up your holiday weekend, but no major storms are in the forecast. Unfortunately, no major warming trends are either. Have a happy Thanksgiving!
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Partly Sunny Milder Thanksgiving; Showers Friday A.M.

Good Morning and Happy Thanksgiving THANKSGIVING TRAVEL FORECAST…CLICK HERE High pressure will be our dominant weather feature Thursday helping to keep skies dry. Meanwhile we’re tracking a cold front that will approach our area late Thursday night into early Friday with some rain showers THURSDAY MORNING THURSDAY FORECAST MAP 11:00AM A few extra clouds will […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

More sunshine today and cool. Thanksgiving will start out cold

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It was a frosty start this morning with most areas below freezing. High pressure system that is centered over the southeast will continue to control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs remaining well below average in the upper-50s to near 60.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Baltimore

Could Maryland See Snow This Weekend? Long-Range Models Hint At Possibility

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Thanksgiving Eve, and we’ve been fortunate this week with quiet yet cold weather conditions for local travel and trips to the grocery store. The weather will remain quiet on Thanksgiving and will turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of central Maryland. Clouds will increase Thursday night, and some showers are possible after 10 p.m. and overnight. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast. Temperatures are expected to tumble heading into Friday and the weekend. There will be a January feel to the forecast with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s for...
MARYLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Pleasant Thanksgiving to Follow Cold Wednesday Night

We're hoping you're staying warm under these cold temperatures. Our lows will drop to the 20s again in northern New England Wednesday night, so layer up if you are out and about. The weather has been kind enough to allow us smooth sailing for traveling across much of the country,...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Some sun on milder Thanksgiving

After a chilly night, a very pleasant Thanksgiving day is on the way. Many changes follow starting on Friday. Skies will be mainly clear tonight as winds diminish and temps fall (lows 16-26 from north to south). Thanksgiving Thursday will be milder with mostly sunny skies to start then partly...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

After a damp Thanksgiving, wintry weather returns for the rest of the holiday weekend

A cold front will track toward the Valley as we head into Thursday afternoon, resulting some times of light rain for Thanksgiving. It'll be a good afternoon to stay in and enjoy some good food! Rain showers are expected to transition to flurries and snow showers by late at night and into Friday morning. There may be accumulations of up to an inch or so and a chance for a few slick spots in areas north of I-80. For most, the bigger impacts will come from wind and cold! Wind chill values will be mostly in the teens throughout Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Newsday

Another cold night, then a milder weather break for Thanksgiving

After temperatures dip to just below freezing overnight in the region, they will bounce back just in time for the holiday Thursday. Thanksgiving Day's afternoon should bring increasing clouds but a high in the low 50s, the National Weather Service said, several degrees above the chilly highs of recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamanews.net

Milder Wednesday And Warm Thanksgiving

Wednesday morning was cold across central and south Alabama again. Morning lows were in the upper 20s and low 30s for most. Frost was fairly widespread. However, temperatures were near or just above 60° by midday. Sunshine remains plentiful Wednesday afternoon, with just a few wispy high clouds here and there. High temperatures range from the low to mid 60s. Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning still look cold, with lows in the upper 30s. However, most locations remain above freezing. Some frost formation remains possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KDVR.com

Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving

Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving. Cold front Wednesday with 40s, light mountain snow; Dry and sunny Thanksgiving. Tips for Thanksgiving travel into Colorado's high country. Colorado health experts provide update on COVID-19 update. Denver to require indoor masking unless businesses can prove 95%...
DENVER, CO
WALB 10

Briefly milder Thanksgiving Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Wednesday morning’s coldest temperatures of the season low 30s, pleasant 60s and abundant sunshine dominated the afternoon. Tonight not as cold but still chilly as lows drop into the upper 30s around 40. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with milder upper 60s low 70s Thanksgiving Day. Tomorrow night the quiet and dry conditions end as clouds increase followed by a slight chance for showers Friday morning as a cold front slides east.
ALBANY, GA

Community Policy