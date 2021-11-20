Purdue Dance Marathon 2021

10 a.m.

Before the total reveal could be announced, it was important for marathoners to cheer on Alex Shing as he completed his 10+ hours long journey on a stationary bike. He rode 130 miles, the distance from Purdue to Riley's Children Hospital and back, without stopping.

Once he was done he was carried away by two fellow marathoners.

In tears, he said: "I'm just glad to be alive man, it's just all for the kids!"

Finally, as the clock ran out on their 18-hour journey, the crowd chanted "change kids health" and the PUDM executives, who were all crying with emotion and excitement while delivering their closing statements, revealed the grand total of funds raised for Riley's Children Hospital: $689,438.23.

9 a.m.

For the first four years if his life, Eli Van Gorder, born deaf in one ear, only frequented Riley's Children Hospital for regular ENT checkups. However when he started experiencing frequent headaches, nausea and extreme fatigue, his mother Sheila Van Gorder started to worry.

At first doctors didn't think much of it, but Eli's mother insisted that something was wrong and asked them to perform an MRI scan, Sheila said during the marathon. They then discovered Eli had a stage IV agressive brain tumor.

After going through chemotherapy and other treatments Eli developed some issues due to the radiation. His brain and spine have undergone multiple additional procedures since then, Sheila said, the last one being just a month ago.

"We appreciate everything that everybody here is doing to help raise funds for Riley because it really does make a huge difference," Sheila said. "Not only is it changing and saving lives, but obviously all the kids that are here today are having a lot of fun too, so we greatly appreciate you."

8 a.m.

After small talent show of Riley kids performing, the crowd engaged in several games and group dances to keep themselves active ahead of the important announcements that would come at the end of the marathon.

At this point little to no marathoners could be found on the outskirts of the stage trying rest, rather the atmosphere remained cheerful as the top fundraisers were acknowledged and the final Riley Family lined the stage to tell their story

7:30 a.m.

Amanda Coy, Purdue Golden Girl and a senior in the college of Health and Human Sciences, was invited by PUDM to perform on stage this morning.

Coy said her plan is to be a pediatrician and possibly work at Riley Children’s Hospital if she ends up in state after graduation.

The Golden Girl's performance was quickly followed by a performance by the dance troop "Purdue Men," who lit up the crowd with a fire-themed dance.

The crowd is still moving with just over two hours left in the marathon.

4:00 a.m.

It's getting late. Many marathoners are taking every opportunity to sit down or stretch, while a determined bunch continuously dance, opting to shuffle to the bathroom instead of walking.

VariAsian, one of the largest K-pop dance groups at Purdue, came out in full force for a fast routine set to a K-pop compilation. It quickly got the sleepy crowd hyped up as they cheered at every pose.

Alexandre Shingm a student in the Polytechnic Institute, stepped off the exercise bike after having pedaled for three and a half hours straight. It seemed to have just been a bathroom break, as Shing got back on five minutes later.

Caleb Stalcup, a member of the Riley Relations committee and a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said he feels "fantastic."

"We're on the home stretch right now," he said. "We're raising a ton of fun for the kiddos, and we have a ton of fun stuff coming up, such as the Riley kids talent show."

3:00 a.m.

Less dancing, less running, more sitting against the walls of the gym, tiredness appears to be setting in among the dance marathoners.

Boiler Bhangra, a competitive Punjabi dance team, brought some energy back with a lively performance before teaching the entire venue a simplified version of their routine. The crowd cheered wildly while performing alongside Boiler Bhangra and even gave an encore.

The Bhangra performance came after Riley Lesh, a sophomore from Indiana, told her Riley Hospital story.

Lesh's mother had preterm preeclampsia and was forced to give birth at 25 weeks and five days, she said. Lesh weighed 1.5 lbs. when she was born and had an open heart duct, giving her a 50% chance to live, doctors told her parents. She said she spent 90 days in the newborn intensive care unit and a full month on a ventilator.

Four years later, Lesh was a happy kid with no complications, she said, and her family wanted to give back to Riley to show their appreciation. They began to participate in dance marathons, and by the time Lesh turned nine, she had participated in over 100 of them.

Today marks her 303rd marathon.

1:15 a.m.

As the dance marathon transitioned from Saturday to Sunday, the festivities slowed, but the crowd showed no signs of stopping.

“I feel great,” Katie Deming, a junior in Krannert School of Management said. “The tiredness hasn’t kicked in yet.”

Just before the clock struck midnight, a DJ was welcomed to the stage by the thunderous cheers of the crowd and the first race began. He kept the mood alive with remixes to the year’s most popular songs and the crowd loved every bit of it, jumping up and down, pumping their fists in the air.

When the rave ended, Kristopher Kauffman, a longtime patient at Riley, and his family took the stage and shared their story. Kauffman was born prematurely with several medical issues such as overall muscle weakness, Congenital Nystagmus and fetal alcohol syndrome, which caused him to undergo several surgeries and miss developmental milestones.

“I was not developing like kids my age,” Kauffman said.

But despite his obstacles, Kauffman continues to defy the uncertainties that were once predicted for him. He’s competed in Unified Track, Unified Bowling and Unified Flag Football for the Special Olympics.

10:45 p.m.

PUDM raised more money in an hour than it ever has before, totaling over $17,000 in just a 60-minute window.

Students who individually raised $1,924 were recognized and awarded with headbands. Riley hospital was founded in 1924, and students are encouraged to raise that amount throughout the night.

The Myers, a Riley family, came on stage to share their story about their son Sussle. Sussle struggled with a cancerous tumor when he was an infant and was treated at Riley.

Sussle’s mom asked attendees to message 8 people and ask for donations in the next hour to honor her 8-year-old son.

“Do you have cancer anymore?” his dad whispered.

“No,” Sussle announced proudly into the microphone as the audience cheered.

There is a booth with a sticky wall of names and a counter that continues to increase. The counter is for every second a child enters a children’s miracle network hospital.

Students who’ve raised particular amounts of money can claim incentives such as t-shirts, pins and tumblers.

“Every $100 they get a pin and a sign they can write who inspires them (on) and we put (the signs) on the wall," said Macee Wilson, a senior in the College of Engineering.

8:45 p.m.

A group of 6 people in tie-dye shirts took to the stage and a crowd quickly formed, separated into sections of brightly colored shirts.

The group identified themselves as color captains, and then said they were going to teach the audience a dance routine.

As Dua Lipa’s "Levitating" blasted through the speakers, captains ran through the steps with an eager audience.

From young dancers to the enthusiastic college students, everyone began to pick up the choreography. After about half an hour of practicing the moves, most of the crowd was able to dance along to the song clips.

Nicholas Green, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and one of the dancers, is wearing a neon green tutu and a banana costume to match the jungle theme of this year’s dance marathon.

“I’m wearing a tutu because it’s kind of just what we do here, and I’m fully decked out in green because I’m the color captain for the green track”, he said.

Under this costume Green wears a tie-dye shirt, representing the morale committee.

Green repeated his committee's slogan, “Why do we wear tie-dye? For every color, for every hope, for every kid."

As teams enter and exit the gym, girls from Turning Point Academy prepare to take the stage to perform to loud applause from the assembled audience.

5:50 p.m.

Carol Romine shaved three Farmhouse members heads.

Carol is John Romine's mom. John died in 2008 of Hodgkin's disease, a type of lymphoma, and Carol's been a feature of PUDM ever since.

Carol shaved the heads of freshmen Matthew McMillan and Blayne Vanderveer and sophomore Noah Berning.

Head-shaving for PUDM is a PUDM tradition for Farmhouse to honor the late brother, John Romine, McMillan said.

The tradition started in 2006 when the brothers met in the basement of Farmhouse during a chapter meeting to shave their heads in solidarity with Romine, who was going through chemotherapy treatment, Carol said. It became a hair auction when a brother's girlfriend suggested it.

The girlfriend, a member of Delta Delta Delta, reached out to her sisters and auctioned off the opportunity to shave the Farmhouse brothers' heads, Carol said. They raised $4,000 by the end of the night.

John told the brothers he didn't want the money, he wanted it to go to Riley Hospital, Carol said, so the fraternity raises $4,000 every year to give to PUDM.

The fraternity also runs the Purdue branch of Be the Match, a global organization matching bone marrow and stem cell donors to patients for transplantation, according to its website, in addition to raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The three brothers getting their heads shaved said they told their families beforehand so they wouldn't be surprised at Thanksgiving.

"Oh (my mom) knows," Berning, a student in the College of Agriculture, said. "She knows, but she's not happy about it."

President of the Purdue branch of Be the Match and Farmhouse member Hunter Smolek, a senior in the College of Agriculture, led the fraternity's Be the Match table.

The table had Be the Match pins and lanyards as well as a sign-up sheets and swab kits to join the registry. There was also a banner for next to the table telling John's story.

4:30 p.m.

Students in neon shirts, bucket hats, bandanas, tutus flocked to the Cordova Recreation Center at 4 p.m. for the return of the annual Purdue Dance Marathon.

PUDM is an 18-hour fundraising event where volunteers spend the night dancing and raising money for the Riley Hospital for Children, a family-centered pediatric care hospital in Indianapolis, according to its website.

Riley kid Lexi Nalen got up on stage to sing the National Anthem before the festivities began.

Volunteers and PUDM executives gathered in the gym to start the 18-hour event. Posters that Greek organizations made for Riley kids lined the walls.

Some signs read, "Phi Rho and Alpha Chi Rho want to build a snowman with Faith Amor" with a picture of Olaf the snowman from "Frozen" and "Kappa Delta is dancing all night to the best song ever for Anna Good" with a picture of One Direction.

After some brief announcements and motivation from PUDM execs, volunteers formed a U-shaped path to welcome the 28 Riley kids and their families who walked through while Riley Relations Executive David Flickner announced their names.