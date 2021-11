Vallejo High’s players looked like they hit the snooze button in the first 15 minutes of play on Thursday evening, allowing American Canyon to score two quick goals. There was no Red Bull truck that pulled into Corbus Field at halftime but the Redhawks’ adrenaline kicked in after intermission. That was just in time as Vallejo tied the Wolves 2-2 in the season opener for both schools.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO