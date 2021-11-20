ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyber Security Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Symantec, F5networks, Microsoft

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

The Latest Released Cyber Security market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cyber Security market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential...

www.bostonnews.net

bostonnews.net

Services Oriented Architecture Soa Middleware Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Tibco Software, Crosscheck Networks, Oracle

Services oriented architecture soa middleware is gaining popularity of enterprise IT. It is used to define the software that interacted between a network and a database, and similar situations. It takes care of all invisible functions that helps to focus on the software are running for customers. Some of the...
bostonnews.net

Cloud Hosting Service Providers Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Hosting Service Providers Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Hosting Service Providers Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Hosting Service Providers Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
bostonnews.net

Cement Market in India May See a Big Move : Major Giants UltraTech Cement, ACC, Orient Cement

A latest survey on Cement Industry in India 2020 Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are ACC Limited, Ambuja Cements Limited, J.K. Cement Limited, Jaiprakash Associate Limited – Jaypee Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Limited, Orient Cement, The Ramco Cements Limited, Shree Cement Limited, The India Cements Limited, UltraTech Cement Limited.
bostonnews.net

Automated Parking Systems Market Worth Observing Growth | Nissei Build Kogyo, Wohr, Dayang Parking

The Global Automated Parking Systems Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Automated Parking Systems manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Automated Parking Systems research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Automated Parking Systems. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IHI Parking System, Wuyang Parking, Nissei Build Kogyo, Wohr, Dayang Parking, Klaus Multiparking, LODIGE, Unitronics, STOPA Anlagenbau, Sampu Stereo Garage, Park Plus, Westfalia, Robotic Parking Systems, Parkmatic, FATA Automation & ?Automated Parking SystemsMarket Scope and Market Breakdown etc.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bostonnews.net

Software Asset Management Market projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.1%

According to a new market research report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards, growing need to manage and optimize the purchase, deployment, maintenance, utilization, and disposal of software applications within the business, and lower software spend cost. These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.
bostonnews.net

Automated Optical Inspection Market is Expected to Grow at $1,660 million by 2026

According to a research report "Automated Optical Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI), Industry, Application (Fabrication Phase, Assembly Phase), Elements of AOI, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automated Optical Inspection Market was valued at USD 598 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,660 million by 2026. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Advantages of AOI over other inspection methods, upsurge in the demand for consumer electronics amidst pandemic, rising need for miniature, high-speed PCBs, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for electronics in automotive sector are contributing to the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Advent of SMART technology, newer applications of AOI systems apart from PCB inspection, and growing demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates act as a growth opportunity for the market players.
bostonnews.net

Biohacking Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Moodmetric, InteraXon, Thync Global

The Global Biohacking Market study with 125+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Fitbit Inc., Moodmetric, InteraXon Inc, Thync Global Inc., Synbiota, HVMN Inc., Apple, THE ODIN & Behavioral Tech.
bostonnews.net

Cannabis Seed to Sale Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | MJ Platform, Canix, Viridian Sciences

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cannabis Seed to Sale Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cannabis Seed to Sale Software Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
bostonnews.net

Fpga In Telecom Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

The Global Fpga In Telecom Market study with 122+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Applied Micro Circuits Corp., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Altera Corp., Microsemi Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., And Xilinx Inc. & Ericsson A.B..
bostonnews.net

Back Office Automation Market Growth Scenario 2027 |Thoughtonomy, UiPath, Cflow

The Global Back Office Automation Market study with 125+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are HelpSystems, Automation Anywhere Inc, Codeless Platforms, Integrify, Automai Corporation, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Altitude Business Systems Ltd, Thoughtonomy, UiPath, Cflow, Softomotive Ltd, Twenty57 & Pegasystems Inc..
bostonnews.net

Death Care Service Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 |Carriage Services, 1-800-Flowers.com(FLWS), Rock of Ages

The Death Care Service Market study with 91+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Hillenbrand(HI), Service Corp. International(SCI), Walmart(WMT), Carriage Services Inc.(CSV), 1-800-Flowers.com(FLWS), Rock of Ages Corp.(ROAC), Stewart Enterprises Inc.(STEI), Matthews International(MATW), Amazon.com(AMZN).
bostonnews.net

Digital Marketing Courses Market Growth Scenario: : Expect A Substantial Beat

The Global Digital Marketing Courses Market study with 118+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Simplilearn, Digital Vidya, Coursera, Digital Marketing Institute, NIIT & Manipal Prolearn (Manipal Global Education Services).
bostonnews.net

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Enterprise 2.0 is termed as the as the strategic integration of technology related to Web 2.0 into the intranet, extranet and in business processes of the enterprise. Enterprise 2.0 implementations in general use a combination of the social software and collaborative technologies for various example blogs, RSS, social bookmarking, social networking and wikis. Most of the enterprise 2.0 technologies, whether homegrown, free or purchased, emphasize employee, partner and consumer collaboration. Such technologies may be web based or in-house.
bostonnews.net

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Comprehensive study by Key Players: Ansaldo Nes, Enercon Services, Energysolutions

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market study with 91+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Aecom, Orano, Babcock International, Studsvik, Westinghouse Electric, Ansaldo Nes, Enercon Services, Energysolutions, GD Energy Services-Nuclear, KDC Contractors, Nuvia Group, Onet Technologies, Sogin.
bostonnews.net

Toys and Games Market To Witness Excellent Growth | Hasbro, Radio Flyer, Funko

Latest Market Research on "Toys and Games Market" is now released to provide hidden gems performance analysis in recent years and years to come. The study explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is always remain crucial for decision-makers and marketers to hold emerging opportunity.
bostonnews.net

Manufacturing Analytics Market- A Comprehensive Study by Players- Alteryx, Oracle, Statsoft

The Latest Released Manufacturing Analytics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Manufacturing Analytics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Manufacturing Analytics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sap Se, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Computer Science Corporation(Csc), Sas Institute,Inc., Statsoft,Inc., Alteryx,Inc., Tableau Software, 1010Data,Inc, Oracle Corporation & Tibco Software,Inc..
bostonnews.net

Small-Scale LNG Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Small-Scale LNG Market by Type (Liquefaction, Regasification), Application (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Industrial & Power, Marine Transport), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include energy cost advantage of LNG, environmental benefits, and growing demand from various applications such as heavy-duty vehicles, industrial & power, and marine transport.
bostonnews.net

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants BAE Systems, Verafin, Oracle

The Latest Released Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BAE Systems, Verafin Inc., Regulatory DataCorp, Inc., NICE Actimize, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Aquilan, Truth Technologies, Inc., AML Partners, Experian, Thomson Reuters Corporation, FICO TONBELLER, EastNets, Safe Banking Systems LLC, Oracle, FIS & SAS Institute Inc..
bostonnews.net

Pet Transport Service Market Swot Analysis by key players Pet-Express, PawsNClaws, Pet Cargo

The Global Pet Transport Service Market study with 133+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Blue Collar Pet Transport, Pet-Express, PawsNClaws, Pet Cargo, Airpets America, CitizenShipper, Animals Away, Happy Tails, Pet Van Lines, PetRelocation, IPATA & Air Animal.
