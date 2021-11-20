ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hawks -7.5

1 Star play on the Hawks covering: This is the third game in five days for the Hornets. In addition to that, they had to make the short trip to Atlanta after nearly giving away a 25-point 2nd half lead to the Pacers, so I don't like this spot for Charlotte. The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak and Trae Young is starting to heat up. He dropped 42 in the team's recent win over the NBA defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte will be competitive but Atlanta will gain separation late in the fourth quarter.

Over/Under: 226.5

2 Star play on the over: The way both these teams score the ball, I don't want any part of the under. However, I'm not extremely confident that this thing just flies over the total. I would lean to the over but the safe play i

All Hornets

Hornets Push the Pace to Top Wizards

CHARLOTTE, NC - It was a defensive struggle at first but the Hornets pushed the pace in the second half and came away with their ninth win of the season, defeating the Washington Wizards, 97-87. Daniel Gafford was a major problem for the Charlotte Hornets right out of the shoot. Washington kept pounding the ball inside to him and some of their other bigs, taking advantage of the defensive efficiencies of Mason Plumlee. Gafford recorded eight of the Wizards' first 13 points, guiding them to a 13-9 advantage midway through the first quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118. After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Hawks Snap Hornets' Five-Game Winning Streak

ATLANTA, GA - The Charlotte Hornets fell 115-105 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, snapping their five-game win streak and dropping their record to 10-8 on the year. Charlotte fell in love with the deep ball early and often, but they weren't getting shots to fall. The Hornets went just 10/40 from beyond the arc which is only good for 25%. Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. really struggled, going a combined 2/16 from three. However, Bridges' inside game was on point as he finished the night with 35 points on 15/28 shooting from the floor.
NBA
All Hornets

Terry Rozier Heats Up Early, Leads Hornets Past Wizards

The Hornets got off to a rather cold start missing each of their first six shots from the floor. After falling behind 8-0 early, Terry Rozier heated up hitting three consecutive three-pointers to tie things up at 11-11. From that point on, there were four lead changes with the Wizards holding a slim one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
NBA
