DENVER, CO - The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. MT against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. The HFC initiative is a collaboration between the NHL and NHLPA to honor cancer survivors, supporters and everyone who continues to battle the disease. The campaign is supported by all 32 NHL teams, each of which designates one home game in the month of November as its HFC night. It has raised more than $30 million for cancer research since its inception in 1998.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO