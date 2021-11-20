ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia beats Texas, Longhorns' bowl hopes dashed

By JOHN RABY AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Suddenly, Texas has just a week left in a stunningly bad season under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian. West Virginia will get one more chance to avoid joining the Longhorns in ending the year in late November. Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes and Leddie Brown...

