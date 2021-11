FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One of the key things you can point to when trying to figure what types of switches the Patriots have flipped over the course of this four-game winning streak is their execution in the red zone. Through the first six weeks, New England converted on just 44.4% of their red-zone trips. Over this four-game streak, however, they've gone 14 of 19 from inside the 20, giving them a 73.6% red-zone conversion rate. While there are many factors in that improvement, a main one has been the blossoming relationship between Mac Jones and Hunter Henry.

