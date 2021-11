The Blinn College Board of Trustees will discuss several construction projects including the new administration building on the Bryan campus at their regular meeting Tuesday. The new 45,000 square foot administration building will be built at the site of the former Rivergate Church property on the north side of the Blinn Bryan campus. During Tuesday’s meeting Blinn trustees are expected to authorize the administration to negotiate and execute a contract for architectural services and seek proposals for construction manager at risk services for the construction. The facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO