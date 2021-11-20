ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'There’s a lot of learning we can take from this'

Cover picture for the articleOur young side had been earning plenty of plaudits over the past few months after stringing together an unbeaten ten-game run, but they...

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
The Independent

5 things we learned from England’s victory over Albania

England coasted to victory over Albania as Harry Kane’s hat-trick all but secured World Cup qualification.The Three Lions eased to a 5-0 Wembley win, meaning they need just a point away to minnows San Marino to be sure of a place in Qatar next winter.Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned from a fine display from Gareth Southgate’s side.Three and easy for record-breaker KaneRecord 𝙗𝙧𝙤𝙠𝙚𝙣. ✅@HKane has scored the most competitive goals ever for @England. pic.twitter.com/VmGSgWzRay— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 12, 2021While he struggles for goals at Tottenham this season, captain Kane continues to be England’s talisman...
The Independent

Five things we learned from England’s stroll in San Marino

England cantered into Qatar 2022 as they hit double figures against San Marino to top their World Cup qualifying group.The Three Lions roared to a 10-0 victory as Harry Kane hit four on a night where the gap between football’s elite and the minnows of international football was laid bare for all to see.Here, the PA news agency looks at the main things we learned from England’s fine win.1. Four-some Kane closing in on RooneyHarry Kane’s four first-half goals saw him draw level with Gary Lineker on 48 for England – taking him just five behind Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.The...
BBC

Celtic: What did we learn from club's AGM?

The scene was set at Celtic's annual general meeting when only the respective men's and women's team managers - Ange Postecoglou and Fran Alonso - received warm applause upon their introduction. Sarcastic laughter then greeted the announced absence of main shareholder Dermot Desmond (represented by his son Ross), as the...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
offsiderulepodcast.com

Five Things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys runs through the top talking points from this gameweek in the WSL. Manchester United’s lack of control leaves them open to Arsenal’s attacks. Manchester United’s strong start to the season has come to a stuttering stop as they have failed to win any of their last four matches in the WSL. Arsenal’s slightly hurried attacking play – perhaps a hangover from last week’s draw with Tottenham – was a greater foil for their own scoring ambitions than any of Manchester United’s defence. Steph Catley, pushing up high, combined with Katie McCabe to create constant overloads against Ona Batlle, with Kirsty Hanson often nowhere to be seen. Whilst it was a strike from Vivianne Miedema from the edge of the area and a McCabe penalty which sealed the 2-0 win, United never looked like they were going to be able to keep Arsenal out. Under Casey Stoney, United always looked gritty, even when they lost. Under Marc Skinner, the best adjective is probably flappy.
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
The Independent

Roman Abramovich ‘in love with the details’ at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel reveals

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Roman Abramovich’s deep influence at Chelsea as an owner “in love with the details”.Blues owner Abramovich was in London at the weekend to host Israeli president Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The Chelsea chief could even take in Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Juventus in west London, leaving manager Tuchel offering fresh insight into the Russian-Israeli businessman’s “genuine” depth of feeling for his club.“First of all I have to say that I don’t know if he’s in London at the moment or if he will be in London tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “So that maybe answers...
Yardbarker

UEFA Champions League | The five teams that worry Lionel Messi most

Lionel Messi knows something about winning the Champions League, “La Pulga” has won 4 titles all with Barcelona. Messi’s arrival at PSG has only one purpose, to lift the Champions League, something PSG has been trying to do for the last 4 years rigorously. Messi will have help as PSG...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
