'There’s a lot of learning we can take from this'

Jessy Parker Humphreys runs through the top talking points from this gameweek in the WSL. Manchester United’s lack of control leaves them open to Arsenal’s attacks. Manchester United’s strong start to the season has come to a stuttering stop as they have failed to win any of their last four matches in the WSL. Arsenal’s slightly hurried attacking play – perhaps a hangover from last week’s draw with Tottenham – was a greater foil for their own scoring ambitions than any of Manchester United’s defence. Steph Catley, pushing up high, combined with Katie McCabe to create constant overloads against Ona Batlle, with Kirsty Hanson often nowhere to be seen. Whilst it was a strike from Vivianne Miedema from the edge of the area and a McCabe penalty which sealed the 2-0 win, United never looked like they were going to be able to keep Arsenal out. Under Casey Stoney, United always looked gritty, even when they lost. Under Marc Skinner, the best adjective is probably flappy.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO