Liverpool were the absolute business as they dismantled Arsenal to the tune of 4-0. Better than the Gunners in every area of the pitch, the Reds took apart the in form team in the country at every phase of the match. Jurgen Klopp and his team are just so much better than Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, and we saw that today for 90 minutes. It was relentless from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah and Thiago and Oxlade Chamberlin and all of them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO