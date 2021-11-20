ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Arsenal 'threw the game away' in the second half, says Mikel Arteta

By BBC
 4 days ago

Arsenal manager Mike Arteta says his side "threw the game away"

LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

The last international break of 2021 has, finally, ended, with the return of club football. The break wasn't entirely harmless for Liverpool, with Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson picking up knocks and Neco Williams returning with some muscle tightness. Team News featured the reappearance of Kostas Tsimikas, who last played...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds end Arsenal's 10-game unbeaten run

Liverpool ended Arsenal's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions with a devastatingly routine victory at Anfield. Sadio Mane grabbed the opener when he headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick in the first half. Diogo Jota took advantage of a Nuno Tavares mistake to roll into an empty net before Mohamed Salah...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey still in a race to be fit for crunch Liverpool clash after missing Ghana's international break... with Mikel Arteta 'considering Mohamed Elneny as replacement option'

Arsenal remain sweating on the fitness of their midfield general Thomas Partey, who faces a race to be fit in time to face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Gunners travel to Anfield for Saturday's late kick-off, and remain in the dark as to whether key man Partey will be able to take to the field.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mikel Arteta
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early return from international duty was 'NOT pre-planned' as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says they will asses the forward ahead of Arsenal's trip to Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remained coy on whether key pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey will be fit for Saturday’s trip to Liverpool. Aubameyang missed Gabon’s clash with Egypt on Tuesday, having been carried off on a stretcher earlier in the international break. He has since returned to training but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds run riot as Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino crush the Gunners after a tense first half where Arteta and Klopp had a major bust-up on the Anfield touchline

Liverpool emphatically found their stride again at Anfield last night as Arsenal found the limits of their recent resurgence. Mikel Arteta's revival of this team after a historically bad start to the season has been genuinely impressive, with eight wins and two draws in the last ten games. Yet it didn't get close to surviving a forensic examination from a Liverpool team with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota at their best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal in Premier League 2021

Close! Ramsdale prevents the score from being broken on two consecutive occasions, Mané's shot is saved by the goalkeeper, the ball is left to Salah, but Aaron again prevents the goal. 12:06 PM2 days ago. What a beauty!. This is what Arsenal's dressing room looks like, ready to welcome the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp happy with 'mature' performance

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "really happy" with Liverpool's "mature" performance as they beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield, while also setting straight the heated words he had with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the game. MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal. Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 0 - Liverpool 4 match report: shrug

There isn’t much to say about Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool that anybody who watches the Premier League won’t have seen themselves. Liverpool are better than Arsenal. Put differently: one of the best teams in the league, playing at home, beat the youngest team in the league. Not a surprising result, right?
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 4–0 Arsenal: The pick of the stats

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Arsenal (37) than one side has against another since October 2015, while only versus Crystal Palace (11) have the Reds recorded more top-flight wins since the German took charge than the Gunners (eight). Only Norwich and Watford (seven) have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mikel Arteta: I want Arsene Wenger back at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that he would like his predecessor to be more present at the club. Speaking at the premiere of new documentary Arsene Wenger: Invincible, Arteta talked up the man who brought him to north London, saying that he still has a lot to give the Gunners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theanalyst.com

Arteta’s Arsenal Analysed 100 Games In

Mikel Arteta celebrated 100 competitive games in charge of Arsenal with a routine 1-0 victory over Watford on the last Premier League matchday. His record at the club looks impressive on paper, but there are still voices of doubt about his credentials to lead the Gunners long term – why is that? We look back over his century of matches in north London to find out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE

